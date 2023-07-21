Ashley County, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce held a job fair today that drew in quite the crowd. Chamber officials say this event helps address the current workforce challenges seen across the nation. The job fair included mock interviews, career coaching, resume assistance, and on-site interviews.

Mandy White, Executive Director of the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce, joins us on-site.

For more information, call Mandy White at 870.364.6591 or email at mandy@crossettchamber.com