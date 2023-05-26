Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — More than one hundred guardsmen from the 1-153 Infantry Battalion took part in a departure ceremony today in Camden as they head to Fort Bliss, Texas to complete mobilization training. Once this training is complete, they will depart for Southwest Asia to support Operation Spartan Shield, a project that will promote regional self-reliance and increase security among partner nations from the Middle East.

The ceremony was one of love and tears as families said their goodbyes before the sendoff.