Camden-Fairview, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s time for our weekly “How’s It Going Coach” segment, sponsored by United Insurance. In this segment, we speak with South Arkansas football coaches and highlight their teams as we follow them out into Friday Night Lights.

Last week, we featured El Dorado Wildcats Head Coach, Chris Hill. This week, we head to Cardinal territory to speak with Nick Vaughn. The Cardinals will be facing off against the Wildcats tonight in the 7 South Showdown, an iconic matchup between two historic rival teams. Both teams are top notch, and fans will surely be glued to the edge of their seat. Let’s see what Camden has in store for our viewers!