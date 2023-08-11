Strong, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s time for our weekly “How’s It Going Coach” segment, sponsored by United Insurance. In this segment, we speak with South Arkansas football coaches and highlight their teams as we get closer to Friday Night Lights.

This week we head over to Bulldog Country and chat with Coach Jason Porter. Let’s see what the Bulldogs are up to!

*You can catch the Bulldogs in action on November 8th as they face off against Prairieview Academy. As always, we will keep you updated on our South Arkansas teams! Stay tuned!