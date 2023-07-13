Junction City, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Last week we kicked off our new First at Four segment, “How’s It Going Coach”, with El Dorado’s Phillip Lansdell. The new segment is sponsored by United Insurance Agency and aims to hype up the road to Friday Night Lights, so you can expect to hear from more South Arkansas coaches every Thursday on First at Four! This week we head into Dragon territory as we visit with Junction City’s head football coach, Devin Ball.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on in Coach Ball’s neck of the woods.

Side Note:

The Dragons are planning a Dragon Serve Day that will take place on August 5th, 2023. The Dragons will team up with local churches for the cause as they take part in a citywide cleanup.