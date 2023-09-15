El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2021 annual state audit of El Dorado had 7 areas of concern for Mayor Paul Choate to address – and on the night of 9-14-2023, he explained how the city responded to those issues.

Some of the highlights included making sure ordinances were put in place for elected officials who have businesses that do work for the city – and that the city has put in new controls to keep better records of cash flow. In the recycling center – receipts are to be written for all sales – and security cameras are to be installed.

We also learned that since the new protocols were put into place back in January 2023, the recycling center has seen an 180% increase in sales. The recycling center supervisor was fired after the findings came out last week, and the city collector was terminated back in January.

Mayor Paul Choate elected to not open the floor for questions.

