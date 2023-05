EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s “Educator of the Week”, we feature a parent nominated kindergarten teacher from Hugh Goodwin Elementary, Amy Lester. Her husband, SouthArk Stars Coach Cannon Lester, was just nominated Coach of the Year. Now it is Amy’s turn to take the spotlight as this week’s favorite educator. Join us as we get to know her and her students.