El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) –Friday is a fun night for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society as they host Night of the Living Newtons – to get you in the mood for the spooky season. Let’s head over and see Steve at the Gallery of History – he’s showing us the Hollywood Sci-Fi vignette focusing on an Arkansas native that became one of film’s most iconic scream queens.

*Don’t forget to check out the “Night of the Living Newtons” presented by SAHPS on Friday, October 27th! There will be a haunted hayride, haunted Newton House tour by candlelight, and refreshments! For more information, call 870-862-9890.