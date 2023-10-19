El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s time to head over to the Gallery of History for another “Did You Know” segment sponsored by the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society. Today, Steve Biernacki shows us the Gallery’s newest exhibit featuring Hollywood Horror and Sci-Fi from the 30s to the 70s.

*Don’t forget to check out the “Night of the Living Newtons” presented by SAHPS on Friday, October 27th! There will be a haunted hayride, haunted Newton House tour by candlelight, and refreshments! For more information, call 870-862-9890.