Crossett, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Ashley County will be holding its annual Crossett Riding Club Rodeo on May 31st-June 3rd, the club started in 1948 and has since become a tradition in Southeast Arkansas. The club is part of the PRCA Southeastern circuit.

The Crossett Riding Club Rodeo is sponsored by the local community. There will be a rodeo street dance at the arena on Saturday, May 27th at 6 P.M. And a downtown parade at 4 P.M. Wednesday May 31st.

Rodeo tickets can be purchased at the Crossett Chamber of Commerce or at the cap gates arena ticket gates.