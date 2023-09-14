El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas was reintroduced to bear hunting just last year when the population was finally deemed large enough to support a hunt. Now changes in the way hunters report their harvests are changing.

Bear hunting will officially open on December 9th in Zone 4, which includes South Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, new regulations are now in effect. These regulations include a new bear permit for both residents and nonresidents, pulling teeth, grabbing hair samples, and liver samples.

To learn more information about these new regulations, visit the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

For bear facts and hunting limits, click here.