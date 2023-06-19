Crossett, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Residents in Ashley County woke up to terrifying noises early Monday morning as storms moved through South Arkansas. Some said that the noise started as loud whistles which suddenly into a freight train sound.

The National Weather Service say that surveys are still pending as to what type of storm occurred. However, our reporters on the ground across the Arklamiss say that damage in Union, Bradley and Ashley counties was significant.

Residents have experienced power loss since Monday morning. Power is expected to be restored by Wednesday at noon.