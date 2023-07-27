El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — An El Dorado State Park is making headlines as it is revealed over 8,000 people have spent time there. This calculation came from a report that took numbers from July of 2022 until the end of June this year. From its beautiful gardens to its serene nature trails, the Arboretum has captured the hearts of many.

The Arboretum is the only El Dorado “Things To Do” listing in the AAA Travel Guide and is a student field-trip favorite.

We spoke with a local resident who shared with us what the Arboretum means to the community.