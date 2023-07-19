El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center has been working hard this summer with their production of Newsies. Here is an exclusive inside look at rehearsals leading to showtime complete with interviews with some of the castmates!

The production is set to run July 20-23 and 26-30.

For tickets, you can call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or visit the website here.

SAAC’s production of “Newsies” is sponsored by Murphy USA.

