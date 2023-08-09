Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Fair opened its gates today at 5PM. The admission is $3.00 with armbands set at $25.00. Fair goers can enjoy livestock shows, art contests, food, thrilling carnival rides, and live entertainment.
The fair will come to a close on Saturday night, so residents will have plenty of time to enjoy festivities.
According to the Ouachita County Fair and Livestock Association, the agenda is as follows:
August 9-12
Ouachita County Recreational Center
2708 Mt Holly Rd
Camden, AR 71701
$3.00 Admission
Gates open at 5:00
Carnival begins at 6:00
$25.00 armbands
Saturday matinee 1:00 till 4:00
Livestock shows begin at 6:00 Wednesday-Friday
Entertainment
Wednesday, Glenn Parker 7:30-9:30
Thursday, Jordan Shepard 7:30-9:30
Friday, Vintage 7:30-9:30
On Saturday, the Ouachita Co Fairboard will sponsor
the Ricky Purifoy Memorial Showdown
it’s our annual jackpot.
