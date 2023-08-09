Camden, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Fair opened its gates today at 5PM. The admission is $3.00 with armbands set at $25.00. Fair goers can enjoy livestock shows, art contests, food, thrilling carnival rides, and live entertainment.

The fair will come to a close on Saturday night, so residents will have plenty of time to enjoy festivities.

According to the Ouachita County Fair and Livestock Association, the agenda is as follows:

August 9-12

Ouachita County Recreational Center

2708 Mt Holly Rd

Camden, AR 71701

$3.00 Admission

Gates open at 5:00

Carnival begins at 6:00

$25.00 armbands

Saturday matinee 1:00 till 4:00

Livestock shows begin at 6:00 Wednesday-Friday

Entertainment

Wednesday, Glenn Parker 7:30-9:30

Thursday, Jordan Shepard 7:30-9:30

Friday, Vintage 7:30-9:30

On Saturday, the Ouachita Co Fairboard will sponsor

the Ricky Purifoy Memorial Showdown

it’s our annual jackpot.

Check us on Facebook, Ouachita county fair & livestock or

visit the website at www.ouachitacountyfair.com