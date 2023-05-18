UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is now welcoming new patients in El Dorado.

While opioid prescribing and heroin use are on the decline, overdose deaths continue to increase in Arkansas, largely due to the prevalence of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply.

“We continue to see a concerning rise in fentanyl use across Arkansas, creating an urgent demand for specialized treatment,” said Aaron Bunch, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. “I am excited to get to work in the great community of El Dorado to tackle this worsening crisis.”



“We want to bring our resources here to reduce crime, and overdoses and reunite families. We want to help people get their families back,” added Bunch.

According to the Arkansas Take Back Opioid Dashboard, overdose deaths in Union County increased by 50% and narcotic arrests increased by 39% from 2020 to 2021.

Polysubstance use disorder is the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option. According to their Annual Patient Outcomes Report for Arkansas, in 2022, over half of all Ideal Option patients tested positive for more than one substance at enrollment, and 24% tested positive for three or more substances.

The report does offer hope, however, by showing how effective medication-assisted treatment is for reducing isolated and polysubstance use. For patients who remained in treatment with Ideal Option during 2022, lab testing shows:

87% less total opioid use

94% less fentanyl use

96% less heroin use

77% less methamphetamine use

90% less cocaine use

The new clinic in El Dorado is Ideal Option’s tenth location in Arkansas and is opening at a time of desperate need for expanded access to evidence-based treatment from experienced providers.

“It’s going to be a great resource not only in Union County but the surrounding counties as well,” said Emily Mullinix, a Nurse Practitioner at Ideal Option.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

The new Ideal Option clinic in El Dorado is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 A.M. – 6 P.M., and is located at 625 E Main St.

Patients can make an appointment by calling the clinic’s 24/7 line at (877) 522-1275 or visiting their website here.