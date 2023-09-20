El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The 8th annual Murphy USA El Dorado shootout has returned, and future stars of the LPGA have come to El Dorado to compete. Taking place on the fields of Mystic Creek, the event kicked off with pro-am day which gave amateurs the chance to play with professionals on the green.

Players from all over the world is currently attending the event, and on Friday the tournament will ramp up on a professional level. NBC’s J.W. Misenheimer is at Mystic Creek now with the story…

*Please visit The Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout – Pepsico Presents the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout for more information on the event, and Overview | Epson Tour for upcoming LPGA tour dates and leaderboards.