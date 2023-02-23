CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A Camden man has passed away after suffering fatal injuries during a motorcycle crash.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Arkansas State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 79B. NBC 10 has learned that 58-year-old Kenneth McIntyre of Camden, Ark. died from his injuries.

According to reports, McIntyre was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 79B on a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle when a 2018 Kia Sorento attempted to make a left turn. The driver of the Kia allegedly failed to yield and turn into McIntyre’s path, which caused McIntyre to crash into the vehicle.

McIntyre was pronounced dead at the scene.