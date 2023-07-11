EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s been almost three years since the mysterious disappearance of 22-year-old Ieshia Nicole Jackson, who was a black female that weighed 115 pounds and was five feet and two inches tall.

“She would be 25 and lord have mercy…It’s been almost three years… Three whole years,” said Jackson’s mother, Laquita Parker.

Flyers showcasing Jackson’s name, photos and description are posted around Union County at various businesses to raise attention to her disappearance and that she has yet to be found.

Ieshia Jackson’s Piercings and Tattoos

Due to numerous break-ins at Ieshia’s home on Roselawn Ave., family members say she was living at a house at the 500 block of Stuart Ave., which is the last place that she was seen alive.

Her mother spoke to Ieshia when she came to Ieshia’s temporary residence on Stuart Ave on October 31, to bring her daughter’s medication while Jackson was getting ready for a Halloween party.

Jackson’s mother says this was the last time she saw her daughter alive.

“October 31 is the last time I saw her on this street,” exclaimed Parker.

El Dorado Police confirm that Jackson’s case is still active and they are still offering a $3,000 reward for anyone with information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the El Dorado Police Department at (870) 881-4800.

“Ieshia Jackson needs you and so do I,” added Parker.