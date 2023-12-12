El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A South Arkansas mother is mourning the death of her son who tragically passed away in the Union County Jail late November.

47-year-old Rodricus Lewis was arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson. Police say that he tried to burn down his mother, Darlene Frazier’s house with her inside, but she believes he is not the one who started the blaze. He was in jail for eleven months.

Frazier believes Lewis suffered from mental health issues and needed to be placed in an institution rather than a jail cell. Lewis lost 100 pounds and refused to eat. He was found dead face down on November 26th.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve handed the investigation over to the Arkansas State Police. Lewis’s body was transported to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, and it could take 6 more weeks to find out more information. The State Police say that his death is still under investigation. This story is ongoing, we will keep you updated.