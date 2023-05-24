DREW COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 18, 2023, around 7:20 PM, Drew County Deputies responded to New Light Road in reference to a shooting incident. Before members of the Drew County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police arrived, the alleged suspect had fled the scene.
The suspect, 43-year-old Quincy Fisher of Monticello, was taken into custody at a nearby residence not long after authorities arrived. Fisher was then transported to the Drew County Detention Facility.
On May 19, 2023, Quincy Fisher was taken before Judge Robert Gibson for a First Judicial Appearance. During Fisher’s first appearance, his bond was set at $300,000 for the charges of First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person, and Terroristic Threatening First Degree.
Quincy Fisher is currently accused of committing the murder of 35-year-old Jarrod Oglesby of Wilmar on May 18, 2023. This investigation remains ongoing at this time.