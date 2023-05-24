DREW COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 18, 2023, around 7:20 PM, Drew County Deputies responded to New Light Road in reference to a shooting incident. Before members of the Drew County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police arrived, the alleged suspect had fled the scene.

The suspect, 43-year-old Quincy Fisher of Monticello, was taken into custody at a nearby residence not long after authorities arrived. Fisher was then transported to the Drew County Detention Facility.

Photo courtesy of Drew County Sheriff’s Office

On May 19, 2023, Quincy Fisher was taken before Judge Robert Gibson for a First Judicial Appearance. During Fisher’s first appearance, his bond was set at $300,000 for the charges of First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person, and Terroristic Threatening First Degree.

Quincy Fisher is currently accused of committing the murder of 35-year-old Jarrod Oglesby of Wilmar on May 18, 2023. This investigation remains ongoing at this time.