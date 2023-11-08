EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is searching for 82-year-old William Simpson of Camden, Ark. Simpson was last seen on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, around 12:30 PM at the Billy Wood Honda dealership in El Dorado.

According to reports, Simpson was wearing blue jeans, and a navy blue t-shirt with “Camden Fire” on it. He drives a 2012 white Honda Accord with Southern Arkansas University tags.

If you know the whereabouts of Simpson, be sure to call authorities at 870-863-4141.