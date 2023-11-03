EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jamillion Browning. Browning is described as a Black female who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

She was last seen by her parents on October 31, 2023, around 7 PM. Her last known clothing description is a blue shirt with “JW” on the front and “Birthday Squad” on the back, blue jeans, and pink Crocs.

If you know the whereabouts of Browning, be sure to contact authorities at 870-863-4141.