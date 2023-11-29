El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Mental health issues in the area are at an all-time high in South Arkansas. They range from mental disorders to substance abuse, and they are many times linked. Most seek help in faraway places, but there are actually places right here in El Dorado that you can go to for help.

The Golden Triangle is home to many pathways that can help facilitate a better quality of life. We first spoke with the Behavioral Health Unit at the South Arkansas Regional Hospital and then made a trip to Newhaven Counseling & Health Services to get a better understanding to get a better understanding of what the area has to offer people in need.

South Arkansas Regional Hospital – Behavioral Health Unit

South Arkansas Regional Hospital prioritizes your mental health and well-being. We understand that navigating emotional and mental health challenges requires special attention and care. That’s why our dedicated Behavioral Health Department is here to support you in achieving optimal mental wellness in a secure, professional, and compassionate environment.

Our inpatient behavioral health program is tailored to meet your individual needs and ensures confidentiality throughout your treatment journey. We provide a carefully structured and safe psychiatric unit designed specifically for adults aged 18 to 64 who are experiencing mental illness. You can trust that our team is committed to providing you with the highest standard of care. Our integrated approach revolves around a multidisciplinary active treatment team led by a psychiatrist. This team consists of compassionate professionals, including social workers/therapists, psychiatric nurses, activity/recreation therapists, and mental health technicians. Together, they collaborate to create a comprehensive and personalized treatment plan that addresses your unique challenges and promotes your well-being.

Throughout your stay, we prioritize your comfort and safety. Our team is here to guide you, provide therapeutic support, and ensure that you feel secure and supported throughout your journey to better mental health. We believe in your ability to heal and thrive. We are dedicated to providing you with the care and support you need to achieve optimal mental wellness.

A custom individualized treatment plan includes:

A psychiatric evaluation

Nursing and psychosocial assessments

Individual counseling

Group therapy and education

Activity therapy

Medication management

Discharge planning

Conditions that may qualify for inpatient treatment include suicidal thoughts or behavior, severe mood swings, severe agitation, hearing voices, medication non-compliance, disregard for personal appearance or decreased/increased sleeping habits.

For more information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, please call (870) 863-2000 and press 7.

Critical Care Medicine

We understand that having a family member or loved one in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) can be a challenging and emotional experience. That’s why we want to assure you that our dedicated critical care team is here to support you every step of the way. We believe in the importance of keeping you well-informed and addressing any questions or concerns you may have during this difficult time.

The highly skilled medical professionals at At South Arkansas Regional Hospital provide round-the-clock monitoring and acute care for critically ill patients in our ICU. Our ICU is equipped with advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure that patients receive the highest quality of care possible consisting of specialists from various disciplines who work collaboratively to provide comprehensive care. These experts bring their expertise and experience to deliver personalized treatment tailored to the needs of each patient. Rest assured that your loved one is in capable hands.

In addition to the ICU, we also have an Intermediate Care Unit (IMCU) with eight beds. In the IMCU, patients are continuously monitored using portable heart monitors, which allows for increased activity as the healing process progresses. We believe in the importance of active family involvement in the care of our patients. Your loved one’s well-being and recovery are our top priorities. We are committed to providing a supportive and healing environment for both patients and their families. Please know that our critical care team is here to provide compassionate care, answer your questions, and offer the support you need during this challenging time.

For more information, please call: (870) 863-2000