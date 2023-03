EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the El Dorado School District, the Memorial Stadium track is open to the public. The track will be closed on Monday through Friday from 4 PM to 6 PM due to track practice.

The track will also be closed on March 13, 2023, March 14, 2023, and March 16, 2023, for track meets.