EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Operations are underway at the local hospital after transitioning into new leadership on July 1, 2023.

Formerly known as the Medical Center of South Arkansas is now South Arkansas Regional Hospital, transitioning from a corporate out-of-state for-profit to a locally governed nonprofit hospital.

“We were dependent on our corporation so many departments were using a shared service center, all of that is being brought in-house. It is just a time of restructuring and rebuilding those departments so we can move forward strategically,” explained SARH’S Interim President, Danna Taylor.

SHARE Foundation, one of the partners involved in developing SARH, has created the SARH Foundation, which is a new charitable agency created to strictly raise funds for SARH equipment and hospital initiatives.

This transition means all profits will be reinvested back into the hospital for continued improvements and upgrades.

“The hope is to grow more service lines, provide more for patients, provide state-of-the-art equipment to provide that care in our community so that those margins are reinvested back into the hospital instead of the money going to some organization that’s outside of the state,” said Brian Jones, President of the SHARE Foundation.

As a nonprofit hospital, it is vital to have community involvement and investment in its services. SARH encourages the community to become involved with the hospital through feedback, input, volunteer work, donations, and more for a successful hospital.