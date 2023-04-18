EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–El Dorado Public Works is currently addressing a massive sinkhole on 10th Street beside Banderas and the Williams Court Apartment Complex.

Residents living at Williams Court Apartments say this issue has been visible for years but continues to get progressively worse, especially after the major flood that hit Union County in July.

“We’ve had all kinds of floods and washouts happen. We’ve lost a vehicle, there is a pest problem because of the water. If you look back there where this is like a part of it is basically falling down. So it’s a big threat and the whole back that could be in the ground somewhere.”

The area is roped off, as you can see in the attached video from Tuesday afternoon.

Public Works Director, Robert Edmunds, said in an off-camera statement Monday morning, “The issue arose after a failed culvert installation. Heavy rain has also been a major issue to the sinkhole getting larger over time but the department is working to fix the issue which could take up to twelve weeks.”

We will continue to keep our viewers up to date with the progress on air and online.