CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Camden Police Department will host a March Against Violence event in honor of Quintin Miller and the youth of Camden, Ark. Participants are asked to meet officials at the McCollum-Chidester House, which is located at 926 W. Washington Street.

Photo courtesy of the Camden Police Department

For more information, call 702-806-0163.