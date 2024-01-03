Old Union, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A man has been arrested after causing a string of fires in the Old Union community of Union County. The fires caused major structural and property damage and even endangered the man’s own family.

On December 30th, officials with the Old Union Volunteer Fire Department & Union County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 700th block of Kelly Road in reference to a structure fire. Billy Livingston, a Old Union resident, had set a garage on fire, which destroyed two vehicles and endangered his brother, Charles, who was asleep in a nearby camper.

Livingston was arrested and charged with reckless burning due to the threat of damage to adjacent property and risk to other people, including the fire service personnel, through his actions. This charge could change as the investigation progresses, but it appears that this charge will be the appropriate one.