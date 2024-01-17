Hampton, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) — The Hampton Police Department responded to a call on Wednesday in regards to a man making terroristic threats against the Hampton School District. Officials with the HPD and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say that a man driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck stopped in front of the Hampton school and began yelling obscene comments while making questionable gestures towards the children at the school.

According to the HPD’s Facebook page:

On Wednesday January 10, 2024, the Hampton Police Department and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints of a male driving a white Chevrolet pickup stopping in front of the school and yelling obscene comments and making obscene gestures towards the children at the school. A short time later, another complaint was made at the Exxon station that a black male driving a white truck came into the store talking very aggressively and made a threat to shoot up the school. The black male was then identified as Blake Omar. The Hampton Police Department initiated an investigation into the matter and video evidence was obtained from the Exxon station. A warrant was requested for the arrest of Blake Omar. On January 12, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Deputies and City Officers were dispatched to the Calhoun County Court House in reference to Blake Omar being at the Courthouse making obscene comments. A Deputy was in the Courthouse at the time of the altercation and Omar was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and for a Felony arrest warrant for Terroristic Threatening 1st degree. He is being held at the Calhoun County Detention Center awaiting first appearance.

Omar’s first appearance was held on Wednesday where his bond was set at $50,000.00 – As always, we will keep you updated with this ongoing investigation.

In lighter news, the City of Hamburg community members consisting of Hamburg School District workers and members of the Epistles of God Church of Deliverance have been working together to help those in need during the winter weather event. Team members say that a blessing box has been placed outside of the Methodist Church for blankets and that warm meals are being provided. First Baptist Church will be providing the meals today and tomorrow while the Methodist Church will provide grab and go lunches.