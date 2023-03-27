CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, around 5:40 AM, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to Zion Hill Baptist Church in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police spoke with a member of the church who mentioned that they checked the building and noticed a broken window and a brick on the floor.

According to reports, a second building also had a busted window and officers went on to make contact with the Bishop of the church, who advised that money was taken from an envelope and a jar of nickels and dimes were also stolen. On January 28, 2023, police learned that Jessie Levington allegedly attempted to cash $2,300 from the account of Zion Hill Human Services Agency at Cadence Bank.

According to reports, bank employees asked for Lexington’s identification and refused to cash the check. On January 30, 2023, an arrest warrant was obtained for Lexington and he was arrested on February 6, 2023.

On March 25, 2023, Lexington was charged with Second-Degree Forgery in connection to the alleged break-in.