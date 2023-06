EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Main Street El dorado will host a Triple Steak Cook-off on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in downtown El Dorado, Arkansas.

Photo courtesy of Main Street El Dorado

The cook-off will include live music, $25 steak plates and the South Arkansas Arts Center performance Showdown at Sunset. For more information go to mainstreeteldorado.org or call 870-862-4747.