EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 AM to 4 PM, Main Street El Dorado will host Shamrockin’ on the Square.

Photo courtesy of Downtown El Dorado

The event will have karaoke, a Rock-Paper-Scissors championship, and more. Chili tasting will take place from 1 PM to 3 PM.