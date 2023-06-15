Photo courtesy of the Main Street El Dorado

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Main Street El Dorado will host a poster contest along with other events in celebration of Juneteenth beginning June 16, 2023, to June 19, 2023.

Rally at the courthouse on June 16, 2023, at 4:30 PM. Poster contest entry from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Front Cover Concert Fairgrounds on June 17, 2023, at 8:00 PM with a $10 admission fee.

Youth Explosion Municipal Auditorium on June 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

Juneteenth Observation Day, Murphy Arts District’s Splash Pad and Play Scape and Amphitheater from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Photo courtesy of the Main Street El Dorado

Photo courtesy of the Main Street El Dorado

For more information call Main Street El Dorado at 870-862-4747.