MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Magnolia School District, Denelle Edington was named Teacher of the Year for Central Elementary School. Denelle was raised in Buckner, Arkansas, and is a graduate of Stamps High School.
Denelle earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Southern Arkansas University and is certified to teach Pre-K through sixth grade. Denelle has been an educator at Central Elementary School for 12 years and currently teaches math, science, and social studies.
Throughout Denelle’s 21 years as a teacher, she has taught prekindergarten, kindergarten, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, although teaching the fourth grade has been her favorite so far.
The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate Mrs. Eddington on receiving this honor.