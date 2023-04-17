MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Magnolia School District, Denelle Edington was named Teacher of the Year for Central Elementary School. Denelle was raised in Buckner, Arkansas, and is a graduate of Stamps High School.

Denelle earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Southern Arkansas University and is certified to teach Pre-K through sixth grade. Denelle has been an educator at Central Elementary School for 12 years and currently teaches math, science, and social studies.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia School District

Throughout Denelle’s 21 years as a teacher, she has taught prekindergarten, kindergarten, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, although teaching the fourth grade has been her favorite so far.

The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate Mrs. Eddington on receiving this honor.