MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 15, 2023, 20-year-old Christopher Lane Shackelford of Magnolia was sentenced to 24 months of federal probation for the killing of a bald eagle. The first 60 days of the probation will be served in home detention, and the defendant will be ordered to pay $2,025 in restitution and fees on one count of aiding and abetting in the taking of a bald eagle..

According to court documents, on January 16, 2022, officers with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission were dispatched to Lake Columbia in reference to a bald eagle being shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with a witness who was duck hunting with his children when he saw a bald eagle fly over them.

The witness saw the subject shoot the bald eagle, then retrieve the bird from the water. Soon after, officers made contact with Shackelford. Initially, Shackelford denied allegations of shooting the bald eagle but later admitted to authorities that he did kill the animal.

Bald eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Violators of these laws can face a maximum criminal penalty of up to $250,000 and two years in federal prison.