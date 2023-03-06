MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 2, 2023, Arkansas State Police responded to a car accident near Little Rock, Ark. on Grant County Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 77-year-old William Fullenwider of Magnolia, Ark.

Reports say that Fullenwider was traveling north on Highway 167 with Sherry Fullenwider in a 2020 Chevy Traverse. During their travel, William reportedly crossed all lines of traffic, exited the roadway, and struck an electrical pole.

William and Sherry were transported to a local hospital where William was pronounced deceased.