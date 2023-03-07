MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Magnolia Junior Charity League announced the return of Undie Sunday for the whole month of March. The drive is set up to help stock up on necessities for schools in Columbia County. Money donations can also be made by contacting Whitteni Lindsey at whittenilindsey@gmail.com.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
Fitness Centers:
- Infinity Fitness Center
- Quantum Fitness
Churches:
- Asbury
- Brister Baptist Church
- Calvary Baptist
- Central Baptist
- First Baptist
- First United Methodist
- Jackson Street Church of Christ
- Pentecostals of Magnolia
- Presbyterian Church
Childcare centers:
- Cornerstone Childcare Center
- First United Methodist Church Child Development Center
- Central Baptist Church Wee Care
Schools:
- Eastside Elementary School
Rehabilitation:
- Quantum Rehabilitation Center