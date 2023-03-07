MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Magnolia Junior Charity League announced the return of Undie Sunday for the whole month of March. The drive is set up to help stock up on necessities for schools in Columbia County. Money donations can also be made by contacting Whitteni Lindsey at whittenilindsey@gmail.com.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Junior Charity League

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Fitness Centers:

Infinity Fitness Center

Quantum Fitness

Churches:

Asbury

Brister Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist

Central Baptist

First Baptist

First United Methodist

Jackson Street Church of Christ

Pentecostals of Magnolia

Presbyterian Church

Childcare centers:

Cornerstone Childcare Center

First United Methodist Church Child Development Center

Central Baptist Church Wee Care

Schools:

Eastside Elementary School

Rehabilitation: