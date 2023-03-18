MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Magnolia Arts 73rd Annual Art Show announced the 2023 call for entries in adult and youth original Painting, Drawing, Mixed Media, Collage, Photography, Digital, Ceramics, 3D Sculpture and Functional Art.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Blossom Festival

The show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and run until May 20. During this time, all art must remain on display. Adult and youth artist registration and drop-off will begin at 10 AM on Saturday, May 13, and conclude at 5 PM.

