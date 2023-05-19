MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– At the University of Arkansas at Monticello saw a familiar face return to the classroom full-time for the 2022-2023 academic year. In July 2022 Dr. Morris Bramlett, professor of chemistry at UAM, stepped down from his position as dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences after serving in the role since 2007 so that he could return to his love of teaching.

Bramlett’s career started at UAM in 1991, serving as a one-year visiting professor. In the 1993-1994 UAM academic year, he returns and has been a fixture of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences ever since. In 2007, Bramlett donated $25 from each paycheck to the UAM Foundation. In November 2020, the scholarship reached $15,000 and became endowed. The Bramlett Endowed Scholarship benefits chemistry or pre-pharmacy students with at least a 3.4 GPA

I knew if I donated a little every month, it would eventually make it. When I became dean, it was financially feasible for me to do it. With interest, and a few other people’s donations, it reached endowed status in 13 years. My background made me care about creating a scholarship to help make it a little easier for a student to go to college. It’s good to give back to the university and help the students. One of the reasons that I donated was because I thought it would be easier to convince other people to give if I was already giving. Dr. Morris Bramlett