EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 7 PM, the 2023 El Dorado Christmas Parade will take place in El Dorado, Ark. The parade will begin at the corner of West 28th Avenue and North West Avenue, and the end of the parade will be on the corner of Jefferson and Elm in Downtown El Dorado.

KTVE/KARD would like to thank the following sponsors:

Cole’s Jewelers

Mac’s Tree Service

Angee’s Wholesale

Auto Lube Express

Viewers can see the live stream of the parade on myarklamiss.com, and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.