El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Women in South Arkansas will no longer have to travel hours away to get an in-depth Mammogram. The South Arkansas Medical Association (SAMA) held a ribbon cutting this week (October 2nd, 2023) for their new 3D breast cancer screening center and mammography clinic. This clinic is dedicated to a local woman and former SAMA lab technician, Leslie Darden.

Leslie passed away from breast cancer in 2022. Her family attended the ribbon cutting and told us that Leslie was a runner who inspired others to get active. She would finish a race and then walk with others to make sure they finished as well. They believe that having 3D Mammography is huge for South Arkansas and hope that the convenience of this center will help save lives.

Meanwhile, a job fair was held today at South Arkansas College. 35 businesses attended the event searching for new employees.