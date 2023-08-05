JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 4, 2023, the Junction City School District and Northeast Claiborne Charter announced the passing of a former student, Noreaga Frazier. Noreaga was a 2018 graduate of Junction City High School and unfortunately passed away in a tragic car accident on August 3, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Junction City School District – Northeast Claiborne Charter

The school district offered condolences to Vickey Frazier, her husband Melvin, and their precious family. The KTVE/KARD family would also like to extend our condolences to the family of Noreaga and the Junction City community during this tough time.