CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 22, 2023, there will be a Jamboree Day at the Ouachita County Recreation Center, which is located at 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden, Ark. The event will take place from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Photo courtesy of the City of Camden, Ark.

Residents are asked to come and enjoy the event, and take a look at the work that has been done to the fields.