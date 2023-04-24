MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Jackie Briggs was recently named the Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center’s Teacher of the Year. Jackie grew up in Mr. Holly, Ark, and is a 1985 graduate of Mt. Holly High School. She graduated from Southern Arkansas University in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and an early childhood certification.

After 34 years of teaching, Mrs. Briggs came to the end of her career. In the fall of 1989, she began a committed teaching career at West Side Kindergarten Center for the Magnolia School District. She spent 25 years instructing kindergarteners before deciding to leave the profession.

She chose to go back to teaching after a year of retirement after understanding that the children and the teaching are her ministry calling and the core of her being. Jackie went back to Magnolia Schools as a certified third-grade literacy intervention teacher substitute.

She moved on to Pre-K the next year before spending two years in second grade at East Side Elementary. Jackie believed that her ministry had directed her to Columbia Christian School for the 2018–19 academic year school year. In August 2019, Mrs. Briggs returned to the Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center where she will be finishing her fourth year.