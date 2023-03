CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Jacob’s Well Coffeehouse and Bakery will host a Build Your Own Pizza event from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Photo courtesy of Jacob’s Well Coffeehouse & Bakery

The event will take place at 2005 Fairview Road SW in Camden, Ark. There will be a $10 fee for each attendant.