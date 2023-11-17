EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Immanuel Baptist Church in El Dorado kicked off the holiday season with their annual shoebox drive, also known as Operation Christmas Child. The drive will take place from now until November 20, 2023.

Operation Christmas Child is a project that helps provide presents for children in need during the holidays. The holiday drive brings in nearly 25,000 boxes every year in South Arkansas.

Anyone interested in participating in the drive can bring shoeboxes filled with items such as toys, school supplies, and hygienic products. Donations will be accepted at Immanuel Baptist Church on W. Hillsboro Street in El Dorado.

If you are interested in more ways to contribute to Operation Christmas Child, CLICK HERE.