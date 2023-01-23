EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The SHARE Foundation has announced its 36th round of grant awards totaling $316,039; which will be distributed to 11 nonprofits in Union County.

Grant recipients were decided based on five areas of focus: Health/Mental Health, Economy, Education, Social and Community, and Neighborhoods.

Hope Landing is a local nonprofit that provides life skills in a social aspect to help each individual to learn, grow and transition into independent adults.

“We provide daily living groups to children so they can achieve their God-given potential. Within those groups, we work on life skills and we work with parents so they know what to expect from their child with a disability. We are the only facility that provides occupational, physical and speech-language therapy’s to children over the age of 5, outside of the public school systems,” said Hope Landing Founder & CEO, Kristi Lowery.

SHARE Foundation’s 2023 grant recipients:

HOPE Landing will receive $49,749 to offset unreimbursed expenses related to providing life skills interventions with the clients of HOPE Landing.

Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund will receive $4,180 to award two scholarships to low-income single parents.

DeSoto Area Council, Boy Scouts of America will receive $3,660 to repair and enhance the low COPE course at Camp DeSoto.

The Eagle Foundation will receive $46,000 to offset expenses of ongoing, personal and customized student instruction, and to assist with the administrative expense of growing the leadership team.

El Dorado School District will receive $35,000 to provide resources and support to implement a coordinated multi-tiered system of evidence-based curriculum and behavior solutions practices to provide consistency among teachers, administrators and staff members while supporting the safety and security of students.

Goodwill will receive $5,000 to expand and enhance service programs for underserved and underrepresented residents, through re-entry and career services at their El Dorado location.

Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center will receive $43,000 for A New Hope program.

Magdalene House of El Dorado will receive $19,500 to provide a therapeutic setting necessary for women seeking long-term recovery from addiction and trauma.

South Arkansas Arts Center will receive $21,500 for the Arts Academy Mentorship Program.

Turning Point will receive $38,700 to provide services to victims of domestic violence, as well as offer violence prevention education to youth and adults.

Wyatt Baptist Church will receive $49,750 to expand the National Church-Adopt-A-School Program in Union County schools.

For more information, contact Share Foundation’s Vice President of Community Impact, Debbie Watts at 870-881-9015.