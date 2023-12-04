El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Hope Landing will host a steak cook-off as well as an ancillary dessert cook-off, sanctioned by the Steak Cook-Off Association. On the 9th you’ll drive through the barn that has been decorated by the kids and your plates will be given to you to take home and enjoy.

Kristi Lowery, President and CEO of Hope Landing, tells us that:

At Hope Landing, we provide services to children birth to 21 without placing our financial burden upon their families. And so, our fundraisers, like the Steak Cook-off competition, help offset those therapeutic services that we’re providing as to not place that financial burden back on to the families.

Tickets are available at Hope Landing, from any Hope Landing employee, board member, or just call the clinic at (870) 862-0500 to request them. Steak plates will be ready for pick up between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. at Hope Landing on December 9th.