MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 25, 2023, Hope Hesterly took the title of Miss Southern Arkansas University and received a scholarship of $5,000. Hope also received two other awards in the competition: a $200 scholarship for the Service Before Self Award and a $100 scholarship for the Zach Seaton Stout Overall Vocal Award.

Photo courtesy of the Miss Southern Arkansas University Scholarship Competition

The following women received the runner-up awards: